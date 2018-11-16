West Indies aim for third straight victory

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor (left) and teammate Shakera Selman celebrate a wicket against South Africa on Wednesday.

THE WEST Indies Women’s team will be looking to cement their spot in the semifinals of the 2018 ICC World T20 tournament today with a win against struggling Sri Lanka. The match bowls off from 8 pm at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, as the maroon outfit inches closer to defending their 2016 crown.

Once more, all eyes will be on the batting department which has failed the West Indies in the two matches so far. After losing both tosses and being sent in to bat, they mustered just 106 against Bangladesh and 107 against South Africa in their allotted 20 overs. In both innings, just three batsmen got into double figures, which skipper Stafanie Taylor has admitted is alarming.

Kycia Knight has turned in two knocks of 32, Taylor made 29 against the Bangladeshis, Jamaican big-hitter Natasha McLean made 11 and 28, and in Wednesday night’s victory of the Proteas, all-round star Deandra Dottin made 12.

However, the WI have easily been the best bowling and fielding team in the tournament, with tight spells and immense discipline in the outfield. Dottin snatched a record-breaking five wickets for five runs in the opening match, with Taylor (after a slight neck injury) following up with a personal best of four for 12 against the South Africans. What stood out, though, was the remarkable catching on the boundary from the likes of McLean, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews and Britney Cooper; as well as the laser-focus direct-hit run outs from Dottin and Afy Fletcher. The WI are expected to field the same team, with Henry retaining her spot ahead of spinner Anisa Mohammed, who is still seeking her 100th cap.

After the game, South African skipper Dane van Niekerk admitted it was exhausting playing such a well-oiled Windies unit, especially with the crowd vociferously backing them as the 12th man. This is something Taylor hopes will continue en route to the semis in Antigua starting November 22.

As for the opposition, Sri Lanka has one point after three games, from a rain-affected affair with England.

They then suffered a seven-wicket loss to the Proteas, before rebounding with a comprehensive 25-run win over Bangladesh.