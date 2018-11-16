TT team featured at Pan Am WAKO Champs

Shakira Sandy (left) and her TT teammates Noah Sorillo (second from left), Kurell Quamina (second from right) and Kace Mitchell.

A FOUR-MEMBER team from TT participated in the WAKO (World Association of Kickboxing Organisations) 10th Pan American Championships in Cancun, Mexico from October 23-29.

The team – Shakira Sandy, Noah Sorillo, Kurell Qumina and Kace Mitchell – brought home eight medals in total. Quamina picked up three medals and Sandy and Mitchell each had two, with Sorillo getting the other.

Sandy competed in point fighting and light contact, Sorillo in point fighting, Quamina in light contact, point fighting and musical forms and Mitchell in point fighting and light contact. The contingent, which represented TT through the national governing body, PKATT Sport Martial Arts Association of TT, included the national coach Junior Kistow and president Martin McClashie.