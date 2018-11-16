Taxi driver escapes kidnap attempt

A Morvant taxi driver narrowly escaped his captors when he was taken against his will to Picton Road, Laventille, and robbed of his vehicle, jewellery and cash last night.

Police confirmed at around 9 pm, Jason Ross was driving his white Nissan Tiida, licence plate number PDC 5236, west along the Eastern Main Road, Barataria when he picked up two men who asked to be taken to Port of Spain.

As they approached the flyover at the NP pump station, the men took out guns and ordered Ross into the back seat. One of the men drove him to an abandoned house at the Hillview Plannings, Foster Road, East Dry River, Port of Spain, where they robbed him of $500 in cash and a gold earring valued at $300.

Ross escaped his captors and reported the incident to members of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) strike team who were on patrol in the area.

He was taken to the Besson Street Police Station, where Cpl Phillip and officers searched the area and found Ross' vehicle abandoned near the plannings but could not find the suspects.

It was taken to the Besson Street station for processing.

Investigators are continuing inquiries.