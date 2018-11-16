Sweet bread bandits, evidence eaten

OFFICERS attached to the Central Division may have a hard time proving their case after a suspect admitted to eating some of the evidence, two loaves of sweetbread, following a robbery spree.

According to police reports, a 19-year-old from Gregg Street, Balmain, Couva confessed to being part of a crew robbing roadside vendors selling bread and pastries. The teen said he robbed three people on the orders of a 26-year-old from the same area who drove him and a 30-year-old woman around to commit the robberies.

Asked what happened to the sweet bread, valued, $12, the only perishable item stolen, the teen said he ate it. He admitted to using a firearm at one of the three robberies including when the sweetbread was stolen. Police said the man did not use the gun on one of the victims "because she looked gay".

Police reported that on Wednesday evening, the trio stole a total of $1,373 from their victims. The bandits who drove around in a bronze coloured Nissan Sylphy, began their spree around 6,30pm when they robbed a woman at the Preysal Flyover, of $173. Still hungry for more cash, they then went to St Mary's Junction, Freeport around 8 pm and robbed another woman of $400. The final robbery took place at Bhagna Trace, Chase Village where $800 and the sweetbread were stolen about 30 minutes later.

PCs Hall and Mohammed, of the Freeport Police Station were on patrol and heard of the robberies. They then co-ordinated with the police command centre and went to Carlsen Field around 9 pm where the streets were cordoned off. The 26-year-old man and the woman were held in the vehicle. Thirty minutes later the officers found the teen hiding in bushes nearby. Police said no guns were recovered.

The three will be placed on identification parades today and tomorrow as they are suspects in other robberies. Police have dubbed the trio as "bread bandits". They face possible charges of robbery, robbery with aggravation and assault. WPC Joseph is spearheading investigations.