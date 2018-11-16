Renegades concert

Francis Prime

BPTT Renegades will be celebrating its 70th anniversary with a concert presentation titled, Beyond Horizons at the Courtyard of the Government Campus Plaza tomorrow.

The cast includes Tobago-based international vocalist Sharon Phillips, Francis Prime, Dean Williams, Myron B, Oscar B, Samuel Thomas Jnr, Kevan Calliste, Troyann Nester, Shiv Shakti Dancers, Malick Folk Performing Company, Noble Douglas’ Lilliput Children’s Theatre and BPTT Renegades senior and youth steel orchestras.

Colin Greaves, chairman of the band’s 70th Anniversary Concert Committee said: The event promises to deliver a festive ambience, exciting production and explosive show from all the performers.”

He also hinted at an extempo shoot-out between the reigning Junior and Senior Extempo champs Myron B and young Calliste, who, more than likely, will be asked to extempo on the history of Renegades and other topics patrons may have on their minds on the night.

The senior Renegades has been National Panorama champs ten times and still holds the record for the only band to produce a hat-trick of wins from 1995 to 1997, while the junior band has copped the junior title on 11 occasions, including the last five consecutive years.

Showtime is 7 pm.