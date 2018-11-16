Police still probing students’ assault on teacher

Sgt Michelle Lewis of the police Child Protection Unit has said investigations are still taking place into the incident in which a teacher was assaulted by students of Barataria South Secondary. She made the statement Wednesday at the weekly press briefing at the police administration building, Edward and Sackville Street, Port of Spain.

Lewis said the information she can share at this point is limited.

However, she said, there is protocol when dealing with child offenders, “So the police service complies with the protocol, which is of international standards, collaborating with the relevant supporting agencies to ensure there is no breach regarding the rights of children.”

The Ministry of Education has since declared in a release, “Firm in the stance of zero tolerance on the use and appearance of ‘scratch bombs’ in the nation’s schools.”

The release said Minister of Education Anthony Garcia, Chief Education Officer Harrilal Seecharan and other ministry staff met with the principal of the Chaguanas North Secondary School, four students and their parents. All four pupils have all been suspended for scratch-bomb-related infractions.

The meeting also included the principal of Barataria South Secondary School, where a teacher was assaulted after trying to stop schoolchildren setting off scratch bombs.

During the meeting, held at the ministry Wednesday morning, the conversation sought to get a clear understanding of the reasons why the students brought the explosives to school, blatantly ignoring the numerous announcements highlighting the dangers and prohibition of the explosives.

Garcia asked the Chaguanas North principal to prepare and submit requests for extended suspension of all four students for his review. The meeting revealed there was intervention to be done by the Student Support Services Division as there were some social challenges that were causing the students, ranging from forms 1-5, to break the rules.

The student from Barataria South Secondary School was absent from the meeting. He is currently on extended suspension and under the charge of the Student Support Services Division.