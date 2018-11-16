Point Fortin chess forges ahead

THE POINT Fortin Chess Centre (PFCC) held its sixth in-house tournament at the Conference Room, Southwestern Indoor Sporting Arena, Coronation Park, on November 3 and its members walked away with a bag of awards.

Competition was fierce among the participants in the tournament, which was expanded to include four categories – Novice A, Novice B, Intermediate level 1 and Intermediate Level 2.

In the Novice A section, Zion Antoine copped the top spot, followed by Ronaldinho Harnarinesingh and Camron Nicholas. The overall winner of the Novice B section was Tamia Noel, ahead of Shelissa Richardson and Joshua Maitland.

The Intermediate 1 section was won by Zachary George, followed by Nathaniel Claxton and Jesiah Vialva (the winner of the Novice section in the last in-house tournament). The Intermediate 2 section was won by Kaelan Simmons, who copped the Intermediate level in the last in-house tournament.

Kaylon Joseph and Gabriella Maitland took second and third place respectively.

Certificates of participation and perfect attendance were also awarded to 67 percent of the participants enrolled for the term.

Students of the PFCC also participated in two national tournaments since their last in-house tournament. Nicholas Ly Fook II placed third in the Under-20 Male category at the Valkyries One Day Rapid Chess Tournament. Amand Basdeo copped fourth place in the Under-12 category at the Central Vikings Chess Club One Day Rapid Chess Tournament.

The Point Fortin Chess Centre continued its goal to introduce chess to the schools and communities of Point Fortin by conducting ‘Introduction to Chess’ sessions at the Holy Name Convent High School (Point Fortin), and Point Fortin East and West Secondary Schools at the start of the new school term.

These sessions attracted students of all skill levels, some of who are now students of the Centre. These sessions were led by Centre co-founder, Dr Jo-Anne Sewlal and assisted by senior trainers, Nikhil Nicholas and Franklyn Neckles.

“This would not be possible without the hard work of dedicated trainers, Shedron Collins, Kalifa Collins, Lincoln Joseph, Franklyn Neckles, Nikhil Nicholas, Dirmid Nicholas, Neil Martin and Frankie Permell,” Dr Sewlal said.

A new class for students at the novice, intermediate and advanced levels will begin on Saturday January 19, 2019 and will continue for eight weeks from 10 am till noon. The classes are open to both children and adults and they have until February 2 to register.

Interested persons can contact 788-5251 or 751-3438.