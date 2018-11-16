NY director scouts for TT models

NY Model Search director Showin Bishop

NEW York agency 28Models director Showin Bishop is in Trinidad with hopes of finding new faces to walk the catwalk at fashion weeks in New York, London, Paris and Milan next January.

Bishop has teamed up with Thrive International to put together this nationwide search to be held at the VIP Lounge at MovieTowne, Invader’s Bay, Port of Spain, tomorrow from 12 pm-4 pm.

“We are looking for female models at a height of 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet, ages 14 years and over. They would be required to dress in a black tank top on blue jeans or leggings, comfortable heels, no platforms or sneakers, no make-up and accessories.

“For males, models should be between 6 feet 1 inch and 6 feet 3 inches tall and also over 13 years. The male models are asked to dress in a black, round-neck polo on blue skinny jeans, wearing a good pair of sneakers, hair freshly-shaved or groomed and no accessories,” Bishop said.

This search will not only be the first of many but the launch of Trinbago Models a division of 28Models NYC.

Bishop also mentions plans to assist with the development of the modelling industry in TT and as a Trinidadian, he sees this as an opportunity to help his country and people.

For more info: 333-7780 or e-mail ethan@ethanent.com