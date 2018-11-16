No evidence to support dead man’s allegations

Police are investigating allegations made by 37-year-old Kevon Richardson in a video he posted on social media on Monday night, hours before he was shot dead.

So far police are unable to confirm the allegations, saying there is no evidence to prosecute the “criminals” whom Richardson identified by name.

Richardson, also called “Dappa,” posted a live video on his Facebook page accusing several people, among them businessmen, of engaging in criminal activities. He gave the names and aliases of several people as he called on them to turn from their wicked ways.

Residents found his body with gunshots to the head near his home on Ayres Avenue, off Lothians Road in Princes Town, on Tuesday at about 6.30 am, in a track which leads to Bonanza Street. Residents reported they heard gunshots on Monday about 10.30 pm but paid no mind.

Richardson was known in the community for his charitable work as well as for his “connections to the criminal underworld.” Residents said the outspoken Richardson loved to help underprivileged people, hosting many events to raise funds for them.

Richardson loved posting videos on Facebook and when news of his killing broke, several people took to social media to extend condolences.

In September police who responded to a report of a disturbance at his home. Even in handcuffs in a bed at the San Fernando General Hospital, he was giving his social media followers an update on the situation. A friend recorded him on a phone and posted the video on Richardson’s account.

An autopsy at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James late Wednesday said his death was due to the gunshots.

WPC Ferguson of Homicide Bureau Region III is heading investigations.