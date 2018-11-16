Maxi Taxi Association President wants better enforcement at City Gate

A woman walks past a sign advising pedestrian not to walk beyond the loading bay's zebra crossing at City Gate in Port of Spain. Photo by Shane Superville

President of the TT Maxi Taxi Drivers' Association Linus Phillip is calling for greater enforcement of rules and regulations at City Gate, as he says pedestrians tend to disregard signs and walk in between lanes on afternoons as they try and stop maxi taxis.

Phillip said while he was in grief after learning of the death of maxi taxi driver Wendy Westcott this afternoon, he said it was symptom of a larger issue, where pedestrians disregard signs along the lanes and walk in between maxis.

"Today it's a driver, tomorrow it can be a passenger. We have signs that say "No pedestrians beyond this point" and on an afternoon, there are thousands of passengers just walking through. This is a disaster just waiting to happen, we have primary school children on afternoons.

"There is no management, no enforcement at all. The Association handed in a draft proposal even under the last administration and nobody is doing anything. The association is doing its best to micromanage but we don't have the resources to do it."

Phillip said he was pained to learn of Wescott's death and recalled joking with her earlier this morning.