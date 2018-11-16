Maxi driver killed in accident at City Gate

Photo by Shane Superville

Relatives of 57-year-old maxi taxi driver, Wendy Wescott are struggling to come to terms with her death after she was knocked down by a maxi taxi at City Gate this afternoon.

Speaking with Newsday, Wescott's common-law husband of 21 years said he was confused after being told of her death.

"I don't know anything right now. I'm very hurt."

Wescott's daughter was also at the scene and said her mother was knocked down as she was returning from the washroom to her vehicle at the holding bay.