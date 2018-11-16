Video: Man smuggles ganja in grapefruit

A 53-year-old man was arrested today after he attempted to smuggle 330 grammes of marijuana embedded in fruits into the Maximum Security Prison, Arouca.

According to prison sources, the man of Ashly Street, La Romaine arrived to visit two men with a basket of grapefruit. During a routine check, prison officers noticed there was something odd about the skin.

Closer examination revealed part of the skin was removed and the grapefruit was hollowed out and the drugs stuffed inside. The skin was then reattached to the fruit using Krazy glue.

The man was handed over to officers of the Arouca Police Station. He is expected to appear before an Arima magistrate on Monday.

Prison officials said this was not the first time fruits had been used to smuggle drugs and other contraband into prisons.

In the past, officers have confiscated money and other contraband in bananas and grapes. This latest incident reaffirmed the stance of some prison officers that no food from outside the prison walls should be accepted.