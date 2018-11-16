Machel dedicates degree to blind music teacher

Photo by Roger Jacob

SOCA star Machel Montano remembered his blind music teacher when he received the honorary doctor of arts at the University of TT (UTT) graduation ceremony at the UTT O’Meara Campus in Arima, on Thursday.

Montano, who turns 44 later this month, thanked those who have supported him in his career which has spanned more than three decades.

Montano, who thanked his parents and brother Marcus for their support, also remembered his music teacher.

“When I started singing my music teacher, I want to dedicate this award to him also, he was a blind man by the name of Ashford Joseph of Siparia. Rest in peace, I wish he could have seen this moment,” Montano said in a short address.

Montano also performed for the graduates singing ‘We’re not giving up’ while playing a guitar.