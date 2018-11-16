Joe Brown’s funeral on Wednesday

Chef Joe Brown.

THE funeral of popular chef Joe Brown is expected to be held next Wednesday at the ballroom of the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, according to sources.

Sources told Newsday they were “following his wishes” when they selected the venue.

Brown was one of two people killed last Sunday when a car ploughed through members of Slipstream Cycling Club, who were riding east along the Beetham Highway at about 6.30 am, with a police escort.

The car killed Brown and an employee of BPTT, 40-year-old Joanna Banks, and injured several other people including Dr Ajit Kuruvilla and Adelino Perreira, who were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver told police one of his tyres blew out, causing him to lose control and careen into the cyclists.