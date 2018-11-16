Indarsingh: WASA and TTEC jobs could be on chopping block next

Opposition Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

NOW that 503 TSTT workers have been terminated, Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh fears the jobs of workers from the TT Electricity Commission and the Water and Sewage Authority will soon be on the chopping block.

In the midst of an operating loss, TSTT junior and senior staff were handed their termination letters on Thursday. Indarsingh said this latest "arbitrary and rash dismissal" was another example of the brutality being unleased on workers by the Dr Keith Rowley government over the past three years.

He noted over 50,000 workers have lost their jobs under the Rowley regime, including the over 3,000 permanent Petrotrin employees who will be sent home this month-end.

The opposition MP said what is interesting is that the termination exercise at the telecommunications company took place mere months after $250 million was spent on the acquisition of Massy Communications, for which there was no accountability and transparency.

“The unrelenting assault on workers raises concerns about whether the Rowley regime is implementing a hidden austerity agenda of the International Monetary Fund,” Indarsingh said.