Happy end to search for teens on inflatable mattress

Flood waters in Debe. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

Panic gripped residents of Ramsingh Trace, Penal, yesterday on hearing that two secondary school boys were missing. Thinking that the flood waters had swept them away, villagers launched a manhunt. About 45 minutes later, the boys returned on an inflatable mattress.

Speaking to the media today, one of the boys, Jason Pardassie said he and his friend identified only as BJ did not know villagers were searching for them.

At mid-morning, he and his friend left on the inflatable mattress in the flood waters floating along the path of the road. They wanted to see the flood. Along the journey the mattress began deflating and they went by a friend to inflate. The boys, both students of the Barrackpore East Secondary School, returned home from the journey which lasted at about 45 minutes.

"We did not think it was dangerous. We did not know people were looking for us," Pardassie said.

His mother Adina said people began calling her about the disappearance of her son.

"All kinds of things went through my head as a mother. When he came back, I did not quarrel. I talked to him," she said.

Water rose several feet blocking off parts of Ramsingh Street to vehicular traffic.