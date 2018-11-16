GECF secretary general predicts growth in natural gas

As the world moves towards cleaner, environmentally friendly fuels, natural gas is expected to be the only fossil fuel which is expected to increase its share in the global energy mix.

That’s the view of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) secretary general Dr Yury Sentyurin, who said natural gas “strikes the right balance between environmental credentials and economic feasibility which has put the wheels in motion for an increase in gas demand.”

He also praised TT for its adaptability to the changing energy scenario, saying this country has established a “stronghold in ammonia, methanol and melamine” which underscored its “adaptability and innovation in the hydrocarbon industry.”

He was addressing the opening session of the GECF gas symposium at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on Tuesday.

Sentyurin said the energy sector in the Caribbean and Latin America, as in most parts of the world, has gone through a “serious transformation,” and by the mid-2020s, the number of LNG importers is expected to grow to around 50 countries.

“For GECF, this is very promising considering our member states produce about 70 per cent of the reserves.”

He also praised TT for its role in the CECF, saying it is a role model for other gas-exporting countries.