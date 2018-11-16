D Bess launch mas band tonight with A+

Keith Simpson of the D Bess mas band in his sailor costume

THE Belmont Exotic Stylish Fancy Sailor band (D BESS) in collaboration with BPTT Renegades and A+ Children’s Carnival Band will be presenting for Carnival 2019, Savannah Nostalgia, a tribute to the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.

The trio will unveil their costumes at their band launch tonight, at the Belmont Community Centre on Jerningham Avenue, Belmont, from 8 pm. Admission is free.

D Bess, which will be competing in the small band category, was formed in 2013 and competed from Carnival 2014, placing between first and third in the various competitions. The band will produce a king, queen and many individuals who have done exceptionally well in past competitions. Music on the road will be provided by DJ Dynamic Sounds, and on Carnival Monday the BPTT Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra will provide music, as they did this year, together with the DJ.

Spokesman of the band, Keith Simpson said: “BP Renegades has been part of this initiative for the past three years. We strongly believe that traditional mas’ should be embraced, hence we have added a children’s aspect to the fancy sailor mas so that there is continuity.”

The band would portray many aspects of the Savannah, including the poui trees in bloom, pan in the hollows, horse racing, Independence Day, fireworks, Panorama night and kite flying.

Simpson said: “We are asking everyone to come celebrate the Queen’s Park Savannah for Carnival 2019. Breakfast lunch and drinks are provided on Carnival Tuesday.”