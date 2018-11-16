Church on Rock hold comfortable lead after first leg

CHURCH ON the Rock hold a comfortable 6-1 lead over Faith Assembly, after the first leg of the Churches Football League Grand Knockout semi-final.

At the Prime Minister’s Park, Five Rivers, Arouca on Saturday, Jessie Bailey scored twice, while there was a goal apiece for Damien Chapman, Shaquille Clarke, Wendell Chapman and Elijah Belgrave.

Joel Dufeal was the lone goal-getter for Faith Assembly.

In the other first leg semi-final match on Saturday, GEMS (Global Encounter Ministries) edged RLC (Reformation Life Centre) by a 4-3 scoreline at the St Joseph Recreation Ground.

GEMS got items from Nigel Dennis, Marlon Bernard, Curtel Smith and an own goal. Chryston Browne, Clevon Brathwaite and Kenwyn Joseph found the back of the net for RLC.

The return legs will be contested tomorrow.

Quarter-Final Results –

RLC (1) – Clevon Brathwaite vs DAYBREAK (0); FAITH ASSEMBLY INTERNATIONAL (4) – Jameel Forde, David Salandy, Keiron Emmanuel, Lemuel Abdla vs NEW TESTAMENT WARRIORS (2) – Keithon Carter, Devon Thomas; GEMS (4) – Jevon Simon 2, Curtel Smith 2 vs WEST END (2) – Simon Rouse, Anson Joseph; CHURCH ON THE ROCK (8) – Kareem Baptiste 4, Wendell Chapman 2, Dwayne O’Connor, Marcus Charles vs DIVINE ENCOUNTER (0).