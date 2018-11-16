75 Cubans arrested outside UN House

Cuban asylum seekers outside camping in front the United Nations building in Chancery Lane in Port of Spain. Photo by Sureash Cholai

SEVENTY-FIVE Cubans who were camped outside UN House, at Chancery Lane, Port of Spain, for the last three weeks, removed by police early this moning.

A statement from the police, said at about 5 am, the Port of Spain Tast Force, Immigration Division and official Spanish translators, went to Chancery Lane to speak to the group.

Police said the Cubans said they were willing to be removed from the location.

They were taken to the Belmont Police Station in police buses where their legal status in TT is being determined by immigration officials.

Their personal belongings were also removed from the area where they were camped outside UN House, police said in a statement.

Under the Summary Offences Act Chapter 11:02, the Cubans will be charged with obstruction of the free passageway. Head of Court and Process Branch, Snr. Supt. John Fredericks, is at this time working with the police service’s legal officer to process the 75.

The operation was coordinated by acting ACP Joanne Archie and Snr. Supt. Floris Hodge-Griffith and executed by Insp. Lawrence Pooran and Sgt. Walker, of the Port of Spain Division.