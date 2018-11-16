4 held for flood relief fraud

FOUR employees of the Ministry of Social Development were detained by the Fraud Squad shortly after midday yesterday in connection with misappropriation of funds for distribution to recent flood victims.

Fraud Squad officers went to the ministry’s Independence Square, Port of Spain office at 1 pm and detained the four employees who were taken to the Fraud Squad’s office at Richmond Street, Port of Spain for questioning.

It is alleged that the four along with others, made out cheques in the names of friends and families who were not victims of the flood.

The sums involved amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Police sources said documents were also seized from the ministry and police informed Minister of Social Development Cherrie Ann Crichlow-Cockburn of the action late yesterday.

Investigators said more arrests are imminent as part of the ongoing investigation.

Cockburn could not be reached for comment as she was reported to be preparing for today’s Cabinet meeting in Tobago. Ministry sources said an audit is expected to be done as a result of the detention of the staff and yesterday the ministry stopped issuing flood relief grants because of the alleged fraud.

Flood victims who were assessed and who have not received their grants may have to go to the ministry in Port of Spain to enquire about their status.