Slain teen’s family demands action in Carenage: We want Gary

Shaquille John

Relatives of 19-year-old Shaquille John are calling for police intervention after he was gunned down while liming with friends at the corner of Lower Haig Street, Carenage last night.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, this morning, relatives said since the triple murder at the Chaguaramas Boardwalk in July, their homes have become prisons and they cannot safely venture outside after dark.

One resident called for the immediate intervention of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to institute anti-crime patrols in the area, as tensions between gangs in Haig Street and Sea View Terrace have emerged.

"Something has to happen about all of this. You always have to be looking over your shoulder when you come out of your home and you're always uncomfortable in the streets," one relative said.

"We need him (Griffith) to come down and put in place a curfew or something. This is getting too much."

John's mother said she was in grief after the loss of her son, who only recently began working in his father's auto repair shop.

She said father and son in the past had a strained relationship, and were working to mend their family ties.