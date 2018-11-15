Seven Venezuelans held, to be interviewed

FLASHBACK: A National Security Ministry official (centre) processes Venezuelan nationals at the Venezuelan Embassy last Friday. On Sunday, 82 detainees were repatriated to Venezuela.

Seven Venezuelan men who are believed to have entered the country illegally on Wednesday afternoon at Matelot were detained in two separate groups by police.

Other Venezuelans in 12 fishing boats who also tried to enter the country were stopped in their tracks.

A release from the police around 9.37 pm yesterday said the arrests were made in the Grande Riviere area.

Matelot police saw a fishing vessel with five people, who appeared to be foreigners, trying to come ashore. The police detained two men, and the other three escaped.