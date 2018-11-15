Sangre Grande steps up flood preparedness

Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Terry Rondon (second from left) discusses his disaster plans with the corporation's disaster unit chairman Kenwyn Phillip (right) and employees Calvin Seecharan, Kabir Seenath and Ralph Paul. PHOTO BY CAROL MATROO

THREE weeks after Sangre Grande and environs were devastated by flood waters after heavy rains, the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation (SGRC) is leaving nothing to chance as all efforts are being made to have a safe shelter for residents who live in flood-prone areas.

Several families lost most of their belongings in the recent flood episode. Some had to be evacuated from their homes and placed at the Sangre Grande civic centre which was used as a makeshift disaster centre.

The Meteorological Office predicted on Tuesday that there would be heavy rainfall which would last until tonight.

SGRC chairman Terry Rondon was on hand yesterday morning sourcing sand for sandbags and essentials for people who may need shelter.

Despite his many calls for a disaster centre in the area, none has been forthcoming to date. He said he had to resort to consulting with a Sangre Grande businessman to loan him a three-storey building at Picton Street, which was constructed to rent as office space.

“When the flood came, people broke one of the glass and came into the building for shelter. People have been calling me all day when they saw the weather. They are frightened and they want to know what I can do to help. These people are still traumatised. The Oropouche and Matura rivers have already broken their banks, but so far we have not had any reports of flooding.

“We are bracing ourselves because the people cannot go through another episode they had to endure a few weeks ago. We are bringing in cots, blankets, pillows, water, foodstuff and hygiene packs in the eventuality that people would need to be evacuated.”

The north-eastern area of Trinidad saw constant rainfall most of yesterday.