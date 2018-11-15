Presentation (Sando) wins competition

PRESENTATION College, San Fernando was crowned the winner of the National Secondary Schools Entrepreneurship competition, when the closing ceremony was held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain on Tuesday.

The six-week programme provided over 10,000 hours of simulation game play to 575 students across Trinidad and Tobago. Students were required to sell computers and they gained experience of how the business world works.

Presentation San Fernando’s Vision Computing Limited impressed the judges as the team of Alexander Ramlogan, Christian Brooker, Steven Thomas, Stephen Ali and Kai Murphy won a trophy, medals and scholarships to Arthur Lok Jack GSB.

The Presentation San Fernando team reached minutes before the winner was announced as the team took about three hours from San Fernando to Port of Spain because of traffic caused by a shooting along the Beetham Highway. Corpus Christi ended in second place and Presentation College, Chaguanas rounded off the top three.

Ramlogan said he did not expect Presentation San Fernando to win the overall title. “I did not expect it, to be honest, we honestly arrived five minutes before the ceremony was over,” Ramlogan said. He said they got some strong competition from Presentation College, Chaguanas and thought they would win.

“As soon as we reached, we heard that Pres Chag came third. They were in our group throughout the competition so we said, ‘If they came third we don’t have a chance to win’ and then we just heard first place.”

Discussing what he learnt from the programme Ramlogan said, “Honestly teamwork is very important in a business. Also this game was very helpful because it showed me everything I learned in theory in school because I am a business student. I saw it come to life and it helped me get a better understanding and a greater appreciation of what a business is.”

Some of the sponsors and organisers of the programme were 3Stone, Arthur Lok Jack GSB, Guardian Group, First Citizens, Massy Foundation, Shell and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Representatives of a number of sponsors and organisers spoke at the closing encouraging the students.