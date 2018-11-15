Pray for police

VIOLENT END: WPC Kips, seen in this photo with her estranged common-law husband PC Youksee, was shot dead by the policeman at his Champs Fleurs home before he turned the gun on himself, firing a bullet into his head.

Colleagues and relatives of constable Michael Youk See are calling on the public to rally around police officers as they attempt to balance the demands of their careers and their families.

Speaking during the closing remarks of Youk See's funeral this morning at John the Baptist RC Church, San Juan, colleague and superviser Sgt De Noon of the Tunapuna Police Service recalled his interactions with the constable before his death.

"I always used to sit down and talk to him. Ask him if everything was going ok. It can be very challenging being a police officer, but we need to seek solace in Jesus."

Another one of Youk See's colleagues WPC Alexander also shared her experiences with him and said she would remember him as a happy, fun-loving friend and co-worker.