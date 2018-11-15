Pollard, Ramdin to captain North, South teams

Kieron Pollard

KIERON POLLARD and Denesh Ramdin, members of the West Indies team who were whitewashed 3-0 by hosts India in the recent T20 International series, have been named as captains of the respective North and South teams at Saturday’s “Cricket With Heart” North versus South Classic, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. First ball is set for 6.30 pm.

This game, which is the feature attraction of the Disaster Relief T20 2018, will help with providing funds for victims affected from nationwide floods on October 19.

All five TT players, who were part of the West Indies T20 team in India, will all feature in Saturday’s game. Experienced batsman Darren Bravo and left-arm spinner Khary Pierre will be part of the 13-man North team, while another left-hander, batsman Nicholas Pooran, chosen in the 13-member South squad.

Experienced off-spinner Sunil Narine is another marquee name in Saturday’s match, and he will join Amir Jangoo and Joshua Da Silva, both hard-hitting wicketkeeper/batsmen, in the North team.

Veteran pacer Marlon Richards, West Indies youth team batsman Kirstan Kallicharan, the all-round trio of Tion Webster, Terrance Hinds and Akeal Hosein, off-spinner Jonathan Bootan and batsman Ewart Nicholson will complete the North team.

The Ottley brothers of opener Kjorn and all-rounder Yannick, and off-spinner Jon-Russ Jagessar were part of the victorious Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) Marooners team at last month’s Regional Super50 Cup. They will represent a South outfit which includes ex-West Indies players Kyle Hope, Jason Mohammed (batsmen), Ravi Rampaul and Odean Smith (fast bowlers).

Batsmen Akiel Cooper and Kamal Pooran, pacer Anderson Phillip and off-spinner Bryan Charles will round off the South team.