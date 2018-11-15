Lawrence anticipates competitive friendly against Iran

TT coach Dennis Lawrence (left) speaks to his captain Khaleem Hyland (right) and midfielder Leston Paul during a training session in Tehran on Tuesday.

TT men’s team will square off with hosts Iran in an international football friendly at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran from 6 pm local time (10.30 am TT time) today as both teams continue their build-up to their respective confederation tournaments.

TT, under coach Dennis Lawrence, will be looking to produce a business-like performance as they seek to improve their recent record of three wins and two defeats within the last 12 months.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Iran Football Federation headquarters on the eve of the match, Lawrence said he expected a fierce challenge from the hosts.

“We’re here to take part in a competitive international friendly. We expect it to be a very, very tough game because the Iranian football team is a fantastic team at the moment.

They’ve done very well in the last World Cup so we’re expecting it to be very difficult for us. But we’ve come, we’re mentally focused and we are going to give it a best to get a performance in first and foremost and hopefully the performance gives us a result,” Lawrence said.

“The players that are here are here to take the opportunity. Our target and our aim is to compete. We’re preparing for the Gold Cup in June and this is part of our preparation and so the opportunity is there for these players to stake their claim and to put in a performance against a team that has a very experienced manager in (Carlos) Queiroz who has put together a philosophy and playing style for Irani football that I think suits their football. I think we all understand what this guy offers to the Iran football team,” Lawrence added. “We had a good look at them in the World Cup and are very competitive and very aggressive team in a positive way.”

The Iranian Football Federation has agreed to have a minute silence before kick off in remembrance of former TT defender Jlloyd Samuel, who played in Iran for three years and his team Esteghlal was based at the venue for today’s encounter. Samuel died tragically in a car crash in May.

His wife Helia Sahimi met with the team at the Parsian Esteghlal hotel yesterday and will be a guest at the match. Iranian women will not be allowed to attend the match but special permission has been granted for her to attend.