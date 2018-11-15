Immigrant song

KIRAN MATHUR MOHAMMED

More than 40,000 Venezuelans have fled to Trinidad and Tobago.

Most are refugees; and some are migrants. But their lack of legal status forces them to operate outside of society. Smugglers, human traffickers and drug runners have stepped in. This allows exploitation and ever-bloodier crime. The Coast Guard has stepped up its coastline patrols, but nimble boats with large engines continue to slip through the net. And the costs of interning migrants and refugees continue to mount.

There is a concern that immigrants will lower wages or take jobs that could otherwise go to our people. But migrants also demand goods and services. According to research by economist Benjamin Powell, this offsets any increase in the labour supply.

Immigrants bring new skills that complement existing ones; and allow existing workers to specialise. This means people can become more productive, according to a recent OECD study which points to a positive effect on growth. Many Venezuelans waiting tables or working as gardeners have advanced degrees. They can contribute to society.

There is a broad consensus that immigration is good for economic growth. The risks of migration mean that those who undertake the journey are typically more entrepreneurial. This is just as true of those leaving terrible conditions. They are willing to work harder to build a better life in their new country.

Some also worry that immigrants could be a drain on welfare programmes. Data from OECD countries over the past 50 years shows that this is not the case. The impact on public finances is on average a positive one (around 0.5 per cent of GDP).

Our demographics mean that the benefit would be much greater. World Bank data show that the percentage of the population comprised of children below 15 and adults above 64 has risen by over four per cent since 2007. It continues to rise as the population ages, and emigration takes its toll. Dindial Ramrattan at the Central Bank is projecting this to worsen, with serious implications for our public welfare system.

Demographic data on immigrants is limited, but the UNHCR estimates that a majority is of working age. They can step in and fill the gap.

But granting so many people asylum status would quickly overwhelm our legal services. Most lack even basic documentation. Doing so could also lead to a diplomatic spat that could derail our gas deals with Venezuela.

Instead, we can grant Venezuelan migrants a special residency status. The UN has guidelines: such a status should allow migrants basic freedoms and access to public services, including schools and public healthcare. They can be issued a formal nationally recognized document that would guarantee that they will not be deported. The application would have to be inexpensive and should not deny people based on a lack of documentation (which the Venezuelan government has prevented most refugees from obtaining). Most importantly they should be allowed to work and start paying taxes as quickly as possible.

This is a stop-gap arrangement on a path to formal residency and citizenship. It would not be perfect, but it would provide relief to 40,000 people. Andrew Welch is part of a team at the UNHCR that has trained magistrates and judges on the application of international human rights law in TT. Their work will also help.

Of course, this must be combined with robust border defences and swift interdiction of boats. The government is making the right investments, and intelligence sharing will help. We must defend our borders. And allowing a legal path for migrants will deprive criminals of a considerable revenue source.

Integration is important too, so our small islands can cope. The Catholic archbishop has launched a ministry for migrants, just as Rhonda Maingot’s Living Water Community has supported thousands of refugees. Religious organisations can connect new arrivals with their communities.

The Joy of Giving soup kitchen in Port of Spain was busy during the floods. But they had a helping hand: many Venezuelan families came to help what they saw as their new countrymen in Kelly Village and St Helena. Having so little themselves, they still wanted to give to others.

School programmes can pair children up to learn each other’s languages. Access to Spanish speakers can immerse us in their culture; and allow us to build greater trade and business ties with the huge Latin American market.

If there is anything our melting pot society is good at, it is celebrating our multicultural heritage. We can channel this to improve the lives of thousands–and add to our cultural wealth.

Welcoming immigrants is not just the moral thing to do: it will make us richer.

Kiran Mathur Mohammed is a social entrepreneur, economist and businessman. He is a former banker, and a graduate of the University of Edinburgh.