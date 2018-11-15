Holassie intends to reward TT grooms

Raynau Holassie (right) making a presentation to radio personality Charles “Sir Charles” Davis during a recent visit to Newsday’s Port of Spain office.

TRINIDAD-BORN United States-based trainer Raynau Holassie is starting a venture where he will be rewarding grooms during the Christmas period.

Holassie, brother of ex-national long-distance runner Ronnie Holassie, recently paid a visit to Newsday to talk about his venture, which he hopes will encourage grooms to strive for excellence in the local racing industry.

Based in Tampa, Florida, Holassie regularly makes the commute to Delaware either for training sessions or race days.

After he migrated from Sangre Grande to the US in 1988, Holassie settled down and got married to his wife Suzanne. He has five children, four with his wife (Reynold, Raeleen, Raenatha and Roezeen) and one from a previous relationship (Raynau junior), as well as six grandchildren. “I used to ride in the Queen’s Park Savannah, at Union Park and in Santa Rosa,” said Holassie, during a recent interview.

“Then I moved on to training.”

He is also a member of the Delaware Thoroughbred Horseracing Association.

Holassie added that he also worked as a disc jockey, with two radio stations – WNNF 88.5FM in Tampa, and WVUD 91.3FM in Delaware.