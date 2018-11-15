Greek venture capitalist offers US$1m investment

Venture capitalist Dimitris Kosvogiannis. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Dimitris Kosvogiannis has spent his career learning the intricacies of the hotel and hospitality sector around the world. Now, after over 20 years, he is ready to share that knowledge — and up to US$1 million in investment capital — to help local entertainment, fashion and food entrepreneurs do the same.

“TT is one of the most dynamic markets in the region. The market is ripe for investment because I’ve seen Trinis drawn to innovations in this sector,” Kosvogiannis told Business Day.

Kosvogiannis, who was born in Greece and has dual Greek and American citizenship, quit his job as the general manager of Jamaican luxury resort, Melia Braco Village in June, and since then has been trying to find the perfect project in which to invest his considerable experience.

Fashion and food are Kosvogiannis' passion and he wants to get involved in the local sector in two ways. “I don’t want to be personally running the business. I want to identify people who are new in the investment business and I want to partner with them, mentoring, financing, guiding and consulting to get their ball rolling.

"Alternatively, I want to partner with someone who already has a business but is facing challenges,” he said. It’s about wealth creation through investment so there’s a financial benefit for his partners’ success.

And after spending so much of his time in the Caribbean — in addition to Melia, he’s also worked as managing director and general manager of Grand Palladium Resort & Spa in Montego Bay, general manager of Couples Resort in Negril, and Food & Beverage manager at Sandals Whitehouse Resort in Whitehouse — he’s not the least intimidated by Caribbean bureaucracy.

“TT has a fairly advanced structure and the government has shown that they will support people who are interested in investing. Besides, I’m very familiar with the Caribbean, so I will not be shocked if a permit that takes six days in North America, takes six weeks here. The returns will be worth it because of the experience,” he said.

One thing he wants to improve is the attitude to service, because, he says, luxury is not about opulence but quality of product. “Luxury is paying to get what I asked for. It is to be treated in the most efficient and finest way,” he said. It’s about desires being catered to, and eventually though the market may be small, I believe there is one and that continuous ongoing clientèle will eventually include the little man who wants that experience and will save up for it,” he said.

Kosvogiannis isn’t just a hotelier, he’s a lawyer, restaurateur and real estate developer with properties and interests in the US, Jamaica, Costa Rica and his native Greece. Plans to move into the TT market have been afoot since 2016, but he believes the time is now right to make his move.

He recently hosted a meet-and-greet event to connect with potential partners, but for those who couldn’t make it, he’s set up a website for interested individuals to connect and send him their ideas.

For more information, visit https://www.dimitriskosvogiannis.com/