Frustrated Holy Name teachers leave school

Students at Holy Name Convent, Port of Spain, had to leave school early today, as more than a dozen teachers walked out.

Around 11.30 am, parents and guardians were driving in and out to pick up their daughters.

Newsday was told 17 teachers had left the school because of the safety concerns. On August 21 the school suffered damage as a result of the 6.9 earthquake that rocked TT. The school tried to make safe arrangements for the students, as some classes have been held in the chapel since September.

A guardian, who has a niece at the school, said the school had made no formal announcement up to lunchtime yesterday. Another guardian said he is not satisfied with how the situation is being handled.

The students left school yesterday not knowing if itwould be open today.

TT Unified Teachers Association president Lynsley Doodhai and general secretary Fitzroy Daniel could not be reached for comment.