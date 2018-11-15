Enill: Diversification is not the answer

Conrad Enill

FORMER energy minister Conrad Enill says he does not share the view that diversification is the solution to this country's economic problem.

He was speaking Thursday at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of TT 8th Annual International Finance and Accounting Conference: New Frontiers held at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

Enill, executive chairman Connill Consulting Group, said the country needs to manage review and expenditure.

"If you are not managing revenue and expenditure at this stage, and borrowing $10 billion a year, then no matter how much income you get in other products that don't have the same margins as energy – it will contribute but it will not contribute at a rate to replace what you are looking at."

Enill also said this country has inefficient government bureacracy, crime and theft, and a poor work ethic which has been pointed out by the Global Competitiveness Index.

He said the policy on revenue used to be spend less than earned and this went well for a couple of years. He added, however, the policy changed and the country was spending more than earned and in order to do that TT is borrowing.

"This to me is what should concern all of this."