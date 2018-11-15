Energy Ministry denies media threatened at gas forum

Minister of Energy Franklin Khan. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

The Ministry of Energy has denied that any of its staff told media photographers invited to cover a photo opportunity at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum yesterday to leave or be forcibly removed by police.

The ministry said in a release, “Two photographers in attendance were informed that they would not be allowed to stay in a stipulated restricted area due to the sensitive matters being discussed, where they were also informed of the meeting/ photo op being delayed and they were then notified of a waiting area provided for them should they desire to stay until the 1.45pm press conference. At no time were they threatened to be removed (sic) from the Hyatt Regency Port of Spain by police officers nor by any members of staff.”

Newsday photographer Jeff Mayers was one of those who was cautioned. He maintained his account, as reported yesterday, that a woman, who only identified herself as being from the ministry – and only after she was asked, and who did not give her name – told him and his colleague that if they did not leave police would escort them out and failure to comply would “only escalate the situation.” The photographers, who had been allowed into the secured area with no problem or questions, complied with the energy official’s directive.

They ended up missing the majority of the photo op, however, as they were invited back in only as the session was being wrapped up.

The ministry also said, “In spite of the above allegations, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries is committed to working hand in hand with all media personnel locally, regionally and internationally so as the keep both the media and the public well informed on all energy-related matters.”