Early end to Khoury trial because of flood alert

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain

THE trial of the five men accused of the murder of businessman Dr Eddie Khoury came to an early end just before noon today because of the heightened flood alert to “orange” by the Met Office.

Justice Malcolm Holdip told jurors he was taking the situation seriously and adjourning the case early to avoid anyone getting stranded in Port of Spain.

“It is better to be cautious,” he said.

Testifying yesterday was the prosecution’s first witness, Sgt Arlene Skerritt-Marshall, a police photographer who tendered 23 photographs during her testimony.

The trial continues on Monday.

The five before the court are: Shawn James, Caleb Donaldson, Jerome Murray, Terry Moore and Robert Franklyn. They are accused of killing Khoury in September 2005.

Khoury, the managing director of ISKO Enterprises, an import and distribution company based in the Macoya industrial estate, was abducted from his office on September 21 that year.

Two days later, his headless corpse was found central Trinidad. His head has never been found.

The men, who were arrested and charged shortly after Khoury's body was found, are being represented by a legal team which includes Pamela Elder, SC, Evans Welch, Wayne Sturge, Daniel Khan and Fareed Ali.