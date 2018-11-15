Duke concerned over Heritage Petroleum CEO’s proposed salary

THA Minority leader and Public Service Association president Watson Duke.

Head of the Public Services Association (PSA) Watson Duke yesterday expressed concern and confusion over reports that Mike Wylie, CEO of the Heritage Petroleum Company, will be receiving a $3 million salary and called on government to justify the figure.

Speaking at a press conference at the PSA's Abercromby Street, Port of Spain office, Duke said the salary was too high, as workers continue to face retrenchment.

"The Prime Minister is saying. through the CPO, that we don’t have any money, things hard. As the president (of the PSA), who represents some 80,000 workers in this country, I want to make it absolutely clear that we are convinced there is money in the country.

"Wherever it’s coming from, it seems to be a bottomless pit. Money can’t done, if they can shut down a company for not making a profit but they start another company, with one man making a profit of $3 million per year."

Duke also called on the Prime Minister to follow his own advice and recruit local executives for the company and renewed his call for a cash injection of $15,000 to public servants by December 15.

He said if the government did not follow the union's suggestions, he promised to use social media to mobilise its membership.