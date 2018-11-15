Digicel backs USC

Natalie-Anne De Silva, Digicel Foundation project officer, second from left, presents the commitment of funds to representatives of the University of the Southern Caribbean Dr Lesley Garcia OTDMS, director MSOT Programme USC; Dr Wanda Chesney, asst provost, USC and Dr Emmanuel Antwi, Ag dean of School of Science, Technology and Allied Health.

THE University of the Southern Caribbean (USC), Master of Science Occupational Therapy Department is the latest beneficiary of the Digicel Foundation’s Centres of Excellence programme.

The programme aims to upgrade the facilities of institutions caring for people with special needs that are in dire need of repair and bringing them to internationally accepted standards.

The foundation presented a cheque for $130,000 to the Occupational Therapy Department.

Work to be conducted at the department include refurbishment of male and female restrooms to meet international accessibility codes; and upgrades to the department’s building to facilitate functional accessibility, said a media release. An upgrade is also scheduled for the Resource Training Simulation Lab as a mini apartment with the specialised items to be used by occupational therapists.

The foundation’s partnership will also feature the approval of the Masters Occupational Therapy student-led research which utilises the recently concluded Therapy-Based Education Programme Report and Assessment, as the basis for investigation at three special needs schools over the period October 2018 to March 2020.

With the outcomes of this research, recommendations will be put forward for the sustainable implementation of OT in 15 special needs schools. The title of this research award will be the Digicel Student Occupational Therapy Research Award.