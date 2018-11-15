Cops nab bandit minutes after St Augustine robbery

Quick action by the Emergency Response Patrol led to the arrest of a 29-year-old San Juan man after he reportedly robbed a man of a cellphone and a knife in St Augustine on Wednesday.

A police release said the 21-year-old victim was walking along Old Time Street, around 11 pm when two men approached and announced a robbery.

One of the men, armed with a gun, stood guard while the other stole a Samsung S6 cellphone and a black-handle flick knife, before running away.

The victim made a report to members of the Emergency Response Patrol, who were on mobile patrol in the area, and arrested one of the suspects a short distance away.

Both stolen items were recovered and the suspect taken to the St Joseph Police Station, pending charges.

Enquiries are continuing.