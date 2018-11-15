Cops nab bandit minutes after St Augustine robbery
Quick action by the Emergency Response Patrol led to the arrest of a 29-year-old San Juan man after he reportedly robbed a man of a cellphone and a knife in St Augustine on Wednesday.
A police release said the 21-year-old victim was walking along Old Time Street, around 11 pm when two men approached and announced a robbery.
One of the men, armed with a gun, stood guard while the other stole a Samsung S6 cellphone and a black-handle flick knife, before running away.
The victim made a report to members of the Emergency Response Patrol, who were on mobile patrol in the area, and arrested one of the suspects a short distance away.
Both stolen items were recovered and the suspect taken to the St Joseph Police Station, pending charges.
Enquiries are continuing.
Reply to "Cops nab bandit minutes after St Augustine robbery"