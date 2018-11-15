Classic Motors replaces Takata airbags

A faulty inflator (right) after it was removed alongside a new inflator.

Classic Motors, a division of ANSA Motors, is currently recalling several 2001 to 2016 Honda and Acura vehicles to replace potentially faulty Takata airbags. The Takata airbag recall has affected millions of vehicles across 30 automotive brands. Some airbags can inflate prematurely and explosively, in which case the driver or passenger could be serious, even fatally injured.

At the heart of the issue is the airbag inflator, a cylindrical metal cartridge that inflates the airbag. The inflator on the recalled models can potentially explode without impact sending shrapnel into the car's passenger cabin.

Classic Motors is replacing the airbags free of charge and is urging their customers to take a proactive approach to this issue. The company is servicing both local and grey market (foreign used) vehicles. Customers can call the company or check your vehicle's VIN at www.hondatrinidad.net/recalls.