Carenage man killed in drive by shooting

Shaquille John

A Carenage teenager was shot dead while liming with his friends at Haig Street, Carenage at about 11 pm yesterday. One of his friends, a 27-year-old man, escaped, but was shot in the right leg.

A man who tried to take them to the hospital was chased by the gunmen.

Instead of taking the two men to hospital, he drove to the St James Police Station, and was later escorted to the St James hospital where Shakiel John was declared dead on arrival.