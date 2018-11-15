‘Alarming’ increase in child sex abuse reports

SGT Michelle Lewis of the police Child Protection Unit said there has been a tremendous increase in the number of crimes against children, most of which are sexual abuse.

She said there is also a rising trend of crimes being witnessed by children. This, Lewis said, exposes children to acts likely to cause mental and emotional harm, and may be considered offences, according to section four of the Children Act (2012).

She said sexual penetration, which refers to penetration of, or by a child, and sexual touching against children continue to be most the prevalent offences in the courts. For January 1 to October 31, 2017, there were 360 reports of sexual penetration, whereas for the same period in 2018, there were 564 reports. The figure, she said, represents an increase of 59 per cent.

Lewis said for the same period in 2017, there were 121 reports of sexual touching, and 217 reports in 2018, an increase of 79 per cent.

She said overall, there have been 584 reports of serious crimes against children in 2017 and 926 in 2018. The figures reflect an increase of 59 per cent in the current year. Of these reports, there are 353 matters currently before the courts.

The figure in 2018 suggests an average of approximately three reports of crime against a child in TT every day. Lewis urged parents to be vigilant and monitor their children closely. She said as the Christmas season approaches, parents ought to be more aware of their children’s whereabouts and with whom they are in contact online, as many children are lured into situations which result in sexual abuse by predators.

She said the CPU will be partnering with schools throughout the country to promote the welfare and the rights of the child on November 20, Universal Children’s Day.

“We encourage members of the public to engage in a positive activity that would serve to assist children in your community,” she said.