Two men to face sentencing on Tuesday for KFC robbery

TWO of three men charged in connection with Friday night’s robbery at KFC on High Street in Siparia pleaded guilty.

Avin Khan, 22, and Nicholas Francis, 25, both of Penal, pleaded guilty yesterday before Siparia magistrate Margaret Alert, in the first court, jointly charged with robbery with aggravation and possession of a gun.

Francis faced an additional charge of common assault on a KFC worker. Alert denied bail and remanded them into police custody to return to court on Tuesday for sentencing.

A third man, Brent Lall, 22, of Bhimull Trace, San Francique Road in Penal, pleaded not guilty to having a gun and robbery with aggravation.

The magistrate granted him $750, 000 bail to cover both charges and adjourned the matter to December 11. PC Handsaj laid the charges.

Reports are on Friday at about 10.40 pm, a man entered KFC and announced a robbery. He stole the drawer of a cash register and left. A report was made to police and Sgts Ramsingh and Jaggernath and Cpl Ramlal together with members of Siparia CID to intercept a white Nissan AD wagon with three male occupants at Doorbassa Trace off San Francique Road in Penal. Police recovered the gun and the drawer.

