TT team secure three-peatat Motor Racing Champs

TEAM TT, led by group winners, Kristian Boodoosingh and Marc Gill, secured its third overall win in as many years at the 2018 Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championship at the South Dakota Circuit in Guyana last weekend, racking up a total of 1,359 points, almost twice as many as the nearest team title challenger–Barbados.

The results were confirmed at an awards ceremony in at the Princess Hotel in Georgetown a day later.

Well behind the “Soca Daredevils’” 1359-point total in second place was Barbados, who took 723 points, followed by the hosts, Guyana (579), Jamaica (548) and Antigua (205).

Boodoosingh was dominant, securing two race wins and might have gotten another win if not for mechanical problems in the final race. In one race, he and the main challenger, Danny Persaud touched on a turn, causing Persaud to spin out and end in third as Boodoosingh closed as race winner. Ronald Wortman, also a TT racer, placed runner-up trailing by roughly six seconds.

Three cars started the following race in which Boodoosingh and Wortman retained their winning and runner-up places, while Vishok Persaud again took third.

Not to be left too disappointed, Wortman eventually copped the GP3 in a two-man race with himself and Boodoosingh.

Fyzool Madan, president of the TT Automobile Sports Association (TTASA) placed sixth and fourth in the second and third races, respectively.

Their TT teammate Marc Gill copped the CMRC Group Two, thanks in part to an official decision to deduct points from Mark Thompson, one of the main challengers.

After two events, Gill required seven points to win Group Two, and with his third place finish, he scored an unassailable 15 points in the category. It was expected to be an easy ride but for mechanical issued stemming from the first race.

The SR3 Radicals ranked among the most highly-anticipated event of the weekend. However, proceedings were a bit shaky for the TT contestants, including teenager Isa Deen who finished an uncharacteristic and disappointing eighth. Deen performed well in the second race but because he made contact with an opponent, damage to his SR3 resulted in him being black-flagged into his 14th lap.

Chet Singh of Guyana won the second group, while there were no GP1 nor GP5 races contested.