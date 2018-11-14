Take downthe Regents Park barrier

THE EDITOR: I write concerning the barrier recently placed across the roadway in the vicinity of Regents Park and Sunset Drive, Westmoorings. The roadway is for public use. To debar access is plainly wrong. Furthermore:

* It’s ironic this action to block the public at large was taken while we were marking the 78th anniversary of the landmark Hansberry versus Lee decision (https://caselaw.findlaw.com/us-supreme-court/311/32.html) by the US Supreme Court.

On November 12, 1940, the court effectively established that African-Americans cannot be barred from white neighbourhoods. I thought the US was our forever role model?

* It’s more ironic that the iron barriers were put in almost simultaneously with the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

On November 11, 1918, a truce was declared, bringing an end to trench warring. I thought we had ditched such stay-on-your-side-of-the-bed behaviour?

* Finally, it’s most ironic the snootiness move was made 56 years after we decided that “Here every creed and race finds an equal place.”

On August 31, 1962, we ushered in the all-ah-we-is-one thinking. I thought we had come too far to turn back?

It’s a public road, o crimson! Its use is set aside for the public. Why, just the other day Police Commissioner Gary Griffith had cause to remind everyone that blocking a public roadway is very illegal and will not be tolerated at all. (See https://newsday.co.tt/2018/10/07/griffith-young-warn-public-not-to-block-roads/)

Res et historia judicatae (the courts and the track record have already adjudicated on this type of rashness). Take down the Regents Park barrier. And let peace prevail. Over to you, Griffith.

RICHARD WM THOMAS, Arouca