Students urged to pursue radiography career

TRHA's MRI Technologist, Deon Edwards, conducts a demonstration with students of Harmon's SDA during last week's tour of the Scarborough General Hospital to commemorate World Radiography Day 2018.

SECONDARY SCHOOL students got a lesson in the intricacies and importance of radiography as the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) Medical Imaging Department held a series of activities in commemoration of World Radiography Day 2018 on November 8.

Joan Solomon, manager of the TRHA Medical Imaging Department, said radiography has come a very long way since she got into the field, with tremendous advancement in the technological expertise.

The theme of this year's celebration was “Precision and Compassion – Radiographer’s Qualities”, and according to Solomon, it encompasses one of the main goals that the department diligently strives to achieve when providing patient care and education.

Last week, secondary school students were invited to tour the unit at Scarborough General Hospital, which comprises both the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and X-ray departments.

Speaking with Newsday Tobago, Solomon described radiography as a growing career path.

“It is an important career path; we have some people starting from X-rays and you have a lot of post grad courses. Actually, over the last ten years or so, one would have just learnt about a radiographer doing general X-ray, with the introduction of Information Technology and computer information, the X-ray examination has evolved into so many other things, and because of that we have seen it as a very attractive area,” she said, adding that when she chose the path some 31 years ago, many questioned her choice.

“They questioned why I wanted to go into that area, but for today, it has evolved so much and has been going through so much evolutions that it is attractive. It is an attractive career for many of our young people. Not only do students come to us, many of the schools invite us to come to them. We are very proud of our field and we would like to let others know that it is a very interesting area,” she said.

She explained radiography is a vital contributor to healthcare sector, ensuring doctors have all the necessary information when dealing with a patient.

She added, “Because of the potential hazards of X-rays … long ago, people were afraid of X-rays as there were a lot of myths, but it's an area that has to be controlled. The doctor has to ensure that whenever the examination is requested, the patient must benefit from the examination,” Solomon said.

Printed pamphlets were distributed to the students as well as the many others visiting the booth.

Other World Radiography celebrations included lectures for clients on the role of the radiographer in mammography and ultrasounds.