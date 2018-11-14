Stan Lee wasa superhero

THE EDITOR: Co-creator of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, lived to a ripe old age of 95. When you look at the life of Stan “The Man” you will realise that this legend that created so many fictional superheroes including the Incredible Hulk, Black Panther, Spiderman and X-Men was a superhero himself.

As a young boy, I spend a lot of time trying to replicate several of his cartoon characters, and knowing how time-consuming, complex and intricate cartoon scenes can be to illustrate, it is difficult to understand how he could have created a new comic book every day for ten years as reported. Yes, that’s right, he created a new comic book every single day for a decade.

His passing also made me wonder why our local newspapers carry such little or no local cartoon content. There was a time when local newspapers featured our homegrown cartoonists daily, but it appears the book closed on that some time ago. Very sad.

Rest in peace, Stan Lee.

STEVEN VALDEZ via e-mail