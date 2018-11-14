One step closer to trial for cops in Moruga killings

THE case of six police officers charged with the 2011 murder of three friends in Moruga, came up for hearing in the High Court yesterday.

The cause list hearing was before Justice Althea Alexis-Windsor in the San Fernando High Court, and appearing before her were: acting Sgt Khemraj Sahadeo and PCs Renaldo Reviero, Glenn Singh, Roger Nicholas, Safraz Juman and Antonio Ramadin.

The six were committed on July 15, 2013 by senior magistrate Debra Quintyne in the Princes Town First Magistrates’ Court, to stand trial before a judge and jury.

They are alleged to have shot and killed Abigail Johnson, Allana Duncan and Kerron “Fingers” Eccles on July 22, during a police exercise in Moruga. It has been five years since their committal and yesterday’s hearing was for the judge to iron-out issues for preparation of the case for trial before a jury of 12. One of the main aspects in cause list hearings is the availability of state witnesses and disclosures to defence attorneys.

Israel Khan SC is leading a team of attorneys for the six accused. He was not present for the hearing yesterday, but state attorney Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal appeared for the prosecution. The officers sat in the dock, four of them dressed in dark-coloured suits, for the hearing.

Last year, Juman sued the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in a judicial review application and was granted leave by Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh. The leave sought to review the failure to file an indictment against him and the co-accused.

Having regard to yesterday’s hearing, that matter will no longer be pursued.