Old talk ends in death for Beetham teen

File photo

Police are searching for a Beetham teen who they believe is a person of interest in the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Kevin Wilson yesterday afternoon.

At about 3.30 pm Wilson was walking along 7th Street, Beetham Gardens when a group of young men began heckling him and making jokes.

A 16-year-old boy reportedly approached Wilson with two broken bottles and threatened him.

Wilson went home and returned with a knife.

There was a fight and Wilson was stabbed several times.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital by relatives, but died at about 9.30 pm.

Police confirmed that relatives did not make a report until after he died.

Investigations are continuing.