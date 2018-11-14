Nov 22 ruling in Vicky Boodram cases

NOVEMBER 22 is the day a magistrate will give a preliminary ruling on evidence in the ongoing case of 127 fraud charges against cruise-ship enthusiast Vicky Boodram and her ex-husband Ravi Arjoonsingh.

The ruling, by senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine, in the San Fernando Magistrates' Court, will deal with evidential objections taken by attorneys representing Boodram and Arjoonsingh.

Among the 35 statements filed by witnesses for the prosecution, attorney Jagdeo Singh, representing Arjoonsingh, has objected to four. One is the witness statement of the first complainant in the money-laundering case against Arjoonsingh, Cpl Brian Joseph, who has since died. Singh also filed objections to three other witness statements.

The charges stemmed from Caribbean cruise ship packages offered by the now defunct Boodram Travel and Ship Ahoy Cruises Ltd in 2011. The cruises never took place.

When the preliminary inquiry hearing was called yesterday, Boodram's attorney Jevan Rampersad was not present. He also did not appear at Monday's hearing.

Rampersad filed objections to 23 witness statements on October 24.

Special prosecutor Elaine Greene told Antoine she has filed replies, together with legal authorities, to the evidential objections taken by Singh and Rampersad.

One of the primary issues in the evidential objections is whether Boodram is personally liable to the clients who purchased cruise ship tickets, or the company – Boodram Travels and Ship Ahoy. The objection is being made on the basis that in law, the directors and the company were separate entities.