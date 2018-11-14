No conspiracy by Education Ministry

THE EDITOR: The recent hullabaloo by some people who are upset that the names of the over 350 national scholarship recipients were not published in the newspapers is uncalled for.

From my understanding the results were distributed to the principals of schools whose students were successful and they and their teachers and parents would have had access to them.

So bearing this in mind, I think the views expressed by those individuals who believe the Ministry of Education is deliberately withholding the names of the scholarship winners to the general public is wrong.

Nor do I think there is any conspiracy by the ministry because the names of the recipients are now public knowledge.

I also understand that some parents may not want the names of their children published. This wish must be respected.

JAIRAM SINGH, Tunapuna